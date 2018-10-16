USI finishes homestand with Senior Day this week

Week 8 Eagle Notes: In the GLVC: The Eagles enter this week’s GLVC play in a tie for fourth in the conference, a half-game out of a tie for second (currently a tie between Rockhurst and Lewis University) and two games back of first place McKendree University. USI needs a win in the last three conference matches to clinch a spot in the GLVC Tournament and will likely need at least two wins to earn a first round home game depending upon tie breakers.