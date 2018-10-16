USI finishes homestand with Senior Day this week

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana women’s soccer team concludes an important four-match homestand this week by hosting Rockhurst University Friday at 5 p.m. and William Jewell College Sunday at noon. Sunday’s USI-WJC match-up is Senior Day for the eight Screaming Eagles who will be playing their final regular season home match at Strassweg Field.
The eight USI seniors – defender/midfielder Olivia Wilde, defender Hannah Huebner, forward Carissa Dyer, midfieler Ryley Hancock, forward Kennedy Moore, midfielder Kristin Rettig, and goalkeeper Emily Hopkins – will be honored in a ceremony prior to Sunday’s match.
Week 8 Eagle Notes: In the GLVC: The Eagles enter this week’s GLVC play in a tie for fourth in the conference, a half-game out of a tie for second (currently a tie between Rockhurst and Lewis University) and two games back of first place McKendree University. USI needs a win in the last three conference matches to clinch a spot in the GLVC Tournament and will likely need at least two wins to earn a first round home game depending upon tie breakers.
Eagles sweep last week: The Screaming Eagles (8-5-2, 6-3-1 GLVC) swept last week’s games, posting a 3-1 victory over Maryville University and a 1-0 win over the University of Missouri-St. Louis. Sophomore forward Taylor McCormick led the Eagles with a pair of goals, including the game-winner, in the victory over Maryville, while senior forward Kennedy Moore posted her first goal of the season and game-winner in the defeat of UMSL.
Hopkins climbs in USI record book: USI senior goalkeeper Emily Hopkins is climbing the Eagles' all-time ranking for shutouts, moving to third all-time with 16.3 shutouts in three-plus seasons. She also ranks fourth all-time in saves (256) and is currently third in goals against average (1.25 through October 14). Hopkins has four shutouts, 65 saves and a 1.21 GAA this fall.
Winter holds the lead in scoring: Sophomore forward Maggie Winter holds the Eagles' lead in scoring with 11 points on four goals and three assists. Junior forward Emilie Blomenkamp, who is tied with Winter for the team lead with four goals; sophomore midfielder Rachel Gray; and sophomore forward Taylor McCormick are tied for second with eight points each. Senior forward Ryley Hancock has the team lead in assists with four.
Schoenstein in his third year: USI Head Coach Eric Schoenstein is in his third season as the head coach of the Eagles, producing a 25-19-8 mark and back-to-back GLVC Tournament appearances.
USI vs. Rockhurst: Rockhurst leads the all-time series with USI, 12-1-0, dating back to 2005. The Hawks also have had the upper hand the last five meetings, winning all five, including a 2-1 win last year over the Eagles at home.
Hawks in 2018: The Hawks are 8-5-1 overall and 7-3-0 in the GLVC after sweeping last weekend with a 2-0 win over Lewis and a 2-1 win over the University of Indianapolis.
USI vs. William Jewell: William Jewell leads the all-time series, 4-3-0, since the Cardinals joined the GLVC in 2011. USI won last year’s match-up in Kansas City, Missouri, 1-0.
Cardinals in 2018: William Jewell, which plays at Bellarmine University on Friday before visiting USI, is 7-7-1 overall and 4-6-0 in the GLVC after losing twice last weekend and losing three of its last four matches.
