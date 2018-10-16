Alumni, students protest selling of WUEV after Facebook post

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - “We’re confused, and I think this confusion is why we’re all gathering and say hey tell us whats going on how can we have an open dialogue,” said U.E. Alumni Tom Fischer.
A few days ago students, alumni, and faculty saw a Facebook post claiming the University’s radio station, WUEV has been sold:
For so many WUEV has been a part of their life story and they are saddened by the post.
“When I first came here it was just a hobby but now it’s something that I want to change into a career," said Zachary Barnett. "I’ve enjoyed every ounce of what I’ve done here.”
The speculation, that the university is thinking about selling the college radio station, is not the first time.
“13 years ago, but the university of Evansville said to the community hey tell us why you want to keep it," said Tom Fischer. "We want to have an open dialogue with the students and the community.”
WUEV supporters say whether this information is true or not they are asking to be a part of the conversation. So they can share their love for radio and what life would be like without it.
“I’ll have to listen to more music by myself. You know its one of those things, going out there and sharing what I love with people is something that means a lot to me,” said Zachary Fischer.
“I’m willing to even subscribe to the university if that’s what it took, but it couldn’t be me by myself,” said Johnnie Pegues, community supporter.
Whatever it takes to keep WUEV they are willing to do.
“If anybody wants to talk and maybe rethink this situation please let me know,” Barnett explained.
If you want to learn more about WUEV, check out their Facebook page.
