UE head volleyball coach Manolo Concepcion receives contract extension

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - University of Evansville Director of Athletics Mark Spencer has announced the signing of head volleyball coach Manolo Concepcion to a contract extension.
“I have been impressed with the job Manolo has done and the core group that he has brought in,” Spencer said. “The opening of Meeks Family Fieldhouse last year has been a great benefit to Evansville volleyball and we look forward to a bright future.”
Concepcion has been making great strides with the Evansville program. The opening of Meeks Family Fieldhouse in 2017 gave the Purple Aces the best facility in the Missouri Valley Conference. Concepcion’s team responded, doubling its win total from the previous season.
“I am proud to call the city of Evansville my home. I am grateful for the trust and commitment that Mark Spencer and Sarah Solinsky have put in our vision for this program. They understand that in order to build something stable and consistent, it takes time, so we can create true change from within while building a solid foundation for the future to come,” Concepcion said. “I love my job because I get to work together with my amazing staff who bring so much to the table, as well as our players who have bought in 100% to the our mission and objectives.”
Under his direction, the UE program has continue to build upon the tradition of academic excellence that our program have had for a long time, with most of the student-athletes making the Dean’s List and/or Honor Roll while garnering MVC recognition.
With a worldwide recruiting philosophy, Concepcion has added student-athletes from all parts of the world, which has had a great benefit on his program and the university as a whole. His staff brings a similar pedigree to Concepcion as they bring national and international playing and coaching experience.
In the community, Concepcion has built a nice base in the sport of volleyball and in the Evansville community as a whole. In the summer of 2018, he brought a record-breaking number of campers, which has resulted in an increased young fan base. One of his biggest priorities has been to grow the game in the Evansville area by founding one of the most successful clubs in the area while bringing Olympic level coaches to town and leading coaching clinics. He has gained valuable experience coaching with USA Volleyball High Performance over the last two seasons.
A bright future has the Purple Aces brining in what is shaping up to be the best-ever recruiting class in program history. UE has been making strides in the MVC – which is the top mid-major volleyball conference in the nation.
Courtesy: UE Athletics
