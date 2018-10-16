Students allegedly baked cookies with human ashes, served them to classmates

DAVIS, CA (KOVR/CNN) - Police are investigating a disturbing claim made by California high school students concerning suspicion their classmates gave them cookies mixed with cremated remains to eat.
Police are working to confirm the claim that two Da Vinci High School students used human remains in the mix of a homemade batch of sugar cookies.
The students handed the cookies out at their Davis, CA, high school, and at least nine students ate them without knowing about the ashes allegedly inside.
Investigators suspect the ashes alleged to have been used may have been those of one of the students’ grandparents.
Lt. Paul Doroshov says he’s never come across a case like this. The students who ingested the cookies seem healthy, he says.
"I have not heard of anybody getting sick or being harmed, as far as physically or physiologically, by this,” Doroshov said.
Police are working to uncover more about the morbid claim, which is so far based on student testimony. The cookies have not been tested yet.
Doroshov says police are unsure what crime any suspects could be charged with.
"Because of the fact that this is so unconventional, it would take more research,” Doroshov said.
The Davis Joint Unified School District spokesperson issued a statement, saying the district couldn’t comment on confidential student matters.
"This case has been particularly challenging, and we have responded appropriately and in the most respectful and dignified way possible,” read the statement in part.
