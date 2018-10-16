State reps, senators on hand for Arc legislative forum

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Arc of Evansville is working to get families with disabilities involved in the election process.
The group hosted a legislative forum on Monday. Some state representatives and Senators from the region were there to hear about the issues those with intellectual and developmental disabilities face.
“We want everyone to have a voice, it takes opportunities like tonight for those with disabilities and their families to make sure their voice is heard so they can go into the election next month feeling informed when they make that decision.”
For more information click the following link: The Arc of Evansville.
