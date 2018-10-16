Payments companies hit deadline for keeping data in India

A VISA sticker is seen on the door of a shop in a market in Gauhati, India, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. A customer uses a bank card to buy clothes inside a shop in Gauhati, India, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. Global credit card and payments companies like American Express, Visa and MasterCard are facing a challenge in meeting a requirement to store transaction data for all Indian customers within the country. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) (AP)