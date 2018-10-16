Parking concerns lingering as Bluegrass HOF Museum opening nears

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - The brand new parking garage downtown was supposed to be open in time for the Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Museum opening this weekend, but some delays have pushed back the opening and that’s causing some parking panic.
The garage looks just about finished, but the city manager tells 14 News the elevators are what’s causing those delays.
Bluegrass Museum officials are expecting over 2,000 people on Saturday for their free outdoor ROMP style event. But with the new parking garage not completed in time, the museum and city officials have had to scramble to find ways to make sure everyone has a place to park.
Nate Pagan, the City Manager, tells us they are optimistic they will be able to work it out.
“We do have several options, both street parking and then garage parking," explained City Manager Pagan. "Between the city’s other parking garage on Daviess street can be available with shuttle service from a trolley and the Grits garage is an option. And we have several other service lots we have access to as well downtown. So we feel we’ll have sufficient parking downtown for the event.”
The new garage is set to open here shortly, hopefully within the next week or two. Pagan tells us they will use the new parking garage similar to the one on Daviess Street, offering some free parking options and some pay for your spot options depending on events in the area.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.