New Beginning: family receives help with new home

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Lori Bullington and her two boys found themselves in a nightmare last month. They lost their house because they couldn’t afford it any longer.
When her pastor found out, he knew his church could do something to help.
“We just kind of pulled Lori and her kids under our wing because they are our family now and they always will be," Billy Compton, pastor at Masonville United Methodist church said.
Pastor Compton contacted Alma Randolph and raised money through the church to get Lori and her kids back on their feet.
“It’s quite amazing because after struggling for so long, you kind of feel like giving up," Lori explained. “Actually having something of our own again, after having a house and losing it, it feels so good.”
Lori and her boys now have a new apartment. It's completely furnished and stocked with groceries and even clothes.
“I wasn’t even able to keep the lights on all the time," she said. "Having to go beg for money from people. So to have this extra with the clothes and the food, it’s just so awesome.”
And for her 10 year old son, he knows this will take a huge weight off his mother's shoulders.
“It’s nice, I don’t like to see her cry," Keegan Bullington Lori’s son said.
Because this is the start of a new life for her family.
“It’s new hope," Lori said. "A new beginning.”
