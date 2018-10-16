Neighborhood Watch: Victim Assistance expanding; Gibson Co. gets $200k grant

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office is expanding its Victim Assistance Program.
It's through the Victims of Federal Crime Act Federal Grant.
Three new advocates will be added to the staff at the prosecutor’s office.
The only known survivor of the so-called Railroad Serial Killer, Holly Dunn-Pendleton, says she wishes she had someone advocate for her.
Dunn-Pendleton says this expansion will help so many people like herself.
“Victims are very different in their healing process," explained Dunn-Pendleton. "They’re very different in how they go through the justice system. All cases are different and so we have to have all different approaches to how we can provide support for them.”
The prosecutor’s office says it provided services for more than 5,000 victims of crime in 2017.
Gibson County has won a $200,000 Department of Natural Resources grant.
The county will use the money to build a lake and year-round bathrooms and improve the walking trails at Hopkins Park. Judge-Executive Steve Bottoms tells 14 News the grant is a matching grant made possible by Gwen Hopkins, who donated additional acreage to expand the park valued at $200,000.
