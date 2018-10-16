Memorial volleyball adds more hardware to trophy case

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Memorial volleyball team is in the midst of a fantastic season, and is on its way to the regional round, this coming Saturday.
This past Saturday, the Tigers won the program’s eighth sectional championship, and the third in the last five years by beating Gibson Southern and Mount Vernon. Now, big blue is set to face Vincennes Lincoln in the regional semifinal, and they feel like they’re playing at the top of their game.
“We have a lot of passion and that’s something you get blessed with as a coach, that’s something you can’t train, you can’t put on them, those girls love volleyball and they love working hard for it," explained Andrea Allford, Tigers head coach. "I feel like we have potential to improve, but their eyes are on the prize.”
First serve between Memorial and Vincennes Lincoln is Saturday at 12 p.m., at Corydon Central High School. The winner moves on to the regional final, at 7 p.m.
