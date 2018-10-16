Martial Arts Expert: Self-Defense starts with appearing less vulnerable

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Evansville Police say random, violent crime like this is rare here, but what can you do to protect yourself? We asked a martial arts expert.
His advice is to make yourself less vulnerable.
“Do you look like a victim or not?” says Jeff Westfall with Rising Phoenix Martial Arts Academy.
Westfall is trained in Martial Arts, but puts his trust in a first line of defense that is not physical.
“The way you carry yourself, not trying to appear dangerous, but trying to appear aware," says Westfall. "You want to look as if you’re aware of your environment. You’re connected to it. You can see everything and everyone around you.”
Awareness tends to deter the majority of attackers, Westfall says, citing a study of inmates convicted of violent crimes.
“They would show them footage of different kinds of people walking down the street, engaging in everyday behavior and say, ‘Who would you pick as a victim?’ Invariably it was someone with the body language that just cried out, ‘I’m not connected to my environment,’” explains Westfall.
Westfall likens it to your online awareness.
“When you’re online you always worry about, ‘Should I open this? Should I click this? Should I open this?’ You should also think in the same way about people that you see on the street. It doesn’t mean that you’re paranoid. It just means that you’re taking care of yourself,” says Westfall.
And he notes most attacks do not remain standing up. Watch above as his students demonstrate getting out of a ‘rape choke.’
“Most self defense situations end up on the ground within 5-10 seconds," says Westfall. "If you don’t understand how to survive there, it doesn’t matter if you have a black belt and years of experience in punching and kicking. You need to know how to survive and get away on the ground.”
Westfall says practice is key and recommends finding a self-defense class. Police tell us every situation is different.
There is not a one-size-fits-all approach to evading an attacker.
