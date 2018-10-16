Man arrested during Henderson drug investigation

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - A man accused of trafficking meth is in the Henderson County Jail.
Detectives with the Pennyrile Narotics Task Force and the sheriff’s office were looking into suspected drug activity at 3rd and Ingram St. Monday night when they followed a truck leaving the area to Forest Avenue.
Detectives say the driver was 36-year-old David Lindsey.
During a search, detectives found a knife and more than $2,000 in his pockets. They also found suspected marijuana and meth in his truck.
He was arrested on several drug charges
