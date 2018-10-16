Man accused of killing MD woman makes court appearance

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A court appearance Tuesday for the man accused of killing a Maryland woman and dumping her body in Evansville.
30-year old Neil Heiss is accused of killing Monika Roberts last month. Police say the two had been traveling together and split time between motels in Henderson and a home in Evansville.
Roberts body was found in a trash can behind an abandoned Evansville home earlier this month, which was on South Kerth Avenue and New York Avenue, just off Highway 41.
An autopsy on Roberts body confirmed she had been murdered, with a bullet into her head.
Heiss is being held on a $250,000 bond and has entered a not guilty plea.
He’s due back in court on Wednesday.
