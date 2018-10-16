Koth earns top 20 at Austin Peay

DICKSON, Tennessee (WFIE) - Dallas Koth was the top performer for the University of Evansville men’s golf team as the Purple Aces wrapped up the fall season at the F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate in Dickson, Tenn.
Koth completed his two rounds of play with an even 144. After posting a 73 in round one, Koth lowered that to a 1-under 71 to tie for 17th place. Second for UE was Noah Reese. His scores of 75 and 76 put him at 7-over par with a 151. He tied for 44th.
Next up was Jessie Brumley, who finished one behind Reese with a 152. After notching a 79 in round one, Brumley made a nice jump, improving by six strokes to a 73 in the second round. He tied for 46th.
The duo of Tyler Roat and Gabe Rohleder tied for 55th with scores of 156. Roat carded a 79 and 77 while Rohleder finished his rounds with an 82 and 74. UE’s individual was Robert Waggoner, who tied for 53rd with a 155. He notched a 76 and 79.
Belmont took the team championship, finishing at 9-under par as a team with a 567. SIU Edwardsville was two behind with a 569. The Cougars’ Kyle Slattery was the medalist. His 8-under 136 was two ahead of the competition. Evansville came in 10th place with a 600, they were two behind 9th place Eastern Illinois.
Fall play is complete for the Purple Aces. They open up the spring on Feb. 25, 2019 in Montgomery, Ala.
Courtesy: UE Athletics
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.