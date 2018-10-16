Kanye West meets Uganda's president, gifts pair of sneakers

In this photo taken Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, released by Presidential Press Unit, Kanye West, left, and his wife reality TV star Kim Kardashian West, right, pose for a photo with Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni, at State House in Entebbe, Uganda. Museveni said he and West held "fruitful discussions" about promoting tourism and arts in the East African nation in which the rapper is said to be recording music in a tent. (Presidential Press Unit via AP) (AP)