Frost Advisory this morning, cool and sunny through midweek

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - A Frost Advisory remains in effect for most of southeast Illinois and southwest Indiana until 8 a.m. CDT (9 a.m. EDT). After a very chilly start, temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 50s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies.
Tonight, temperatures will fall to around 40° under mostly clear skies.
Our skies will remain mostly sunny Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to around 60° both days. Patchy frost is possible again Wednesday night into Thursday morning with low temperatures in the mid 30s.
Our clouds will increase Friday as the high pressure system bringing us all that sunshine moves out and a cold front moves in from the west. Scattered showers are possible Friday, mainly in the afternoon and evening, and could linger over into early Saturday morning.
As that cold front moves out, sunshine returns to the forecast Sunday and Monday. High temperatures will remain unseasonably cool, ranging from the mid 50s to low 60s.
