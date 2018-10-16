Eagles soar into national rankings

USI hold onto first in GLVC: USI has a hold on first place in the Great Lakes Valley Conference as the Eagles enter the final week of the regular season. The Eagles lead second place University of Illinois Springfield by 1.5 games and the five teams tied for third by two games in the standings. USI ends the season versus Rockhurst (5-6-2, 4-4-2 GLVC) and William Jewell (5-9-0, 2-8-0 GLVC) at Strassweg Field this weekend and at Lewis University (3-8-3, 2-7-1 GLVC) in Romeoville, Illinois, October 24.