Eagles soar into national rankings

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A red-hot University of Southern Indiana men’s soccer team concludes the 2018 home schedule this weekend ranked 16th nationally and with a chance to win the Great Lakes Valley Conference regular season title for the first time since 1991. The Screaming Eagles will be defending the home turf for the final time in the 2018 regular season when they host Rockhurst University Friday at 7:30 p.m. and William Jewell College Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
Week 7 Eagle Notes:
USI in the national poll: The Eagles (10-2-1, 8-1-1 GLVC) soared into the national rankings this week, entering the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 Poll at number 16. The number 16 mark is the highest national ranking since the Eagles finished the 1982 season ranked seventh. USI also has been featured in the top 25 at one during the season in each of the last three years.
USI hold onto first in GLVC: USI has a hold on first place in the Great Lakes Valley Conference as the Eagles enter the final week of the regular season. The Eagles lead second place University of Illinois Springfield by 1.5 games and the five teams tied for third by two games in the standings. USI ends the season versus Rockhurst (5-6-2, 4-4-2 GLVC) and William Jewell (5-9-0, 2-8-0 GLVC) at Strassweg Field this weekend and at Lewis University (3-8-3, 2-7-1 GLVC) in Romeoville, Illinois, October 24.
Katzman enters final stretch at USI: USI defender Kent Katzman is USI’s lone senior in 2018 and will be playing in his final regular season games at Strassweg Field this weekend. Katzman, USI’s team captain, has played in 59 matches for the Eagles over the last four years.
Rickey leading the offense: Junior midfielder Sean Rickey leads the USI offense with 25 points on a team-high 10 goals and five assists. Rickey also ranks first in the GLVC in game winning goals; second in goals per game; and fourth in assists per game. Junior forward Eric Ramirez is second with 10 points on four goals and two assist.
Between the posts: Sophomore goalkeeper Justin Faas leads the Eagles between the posts with a 10-2-1 overall record and five shutouts. He also has a 0.78 goals against average in 1155 minutes. The 0.78 GAA ranks first overall in the GLVC.
Santoro in his 10th year: USI Head Coach Mat Santoro has an 85-72-18 overall record at the helm. Santoro has guided the Eagles to four GLVC Tournament appearances and the NCAA II Tournament in 2016.
USI versus Rockhurst: Rockhurst leads the all-time series with USI, 20-3-1, dating back to 1997. The Hawks also have the lead in the last five matches, winning all five, including last year’s match that ended in a 1-0 Rockhurst victory in Kansas City, Missouri.
The Hawks in 2018: The Hawks are 5-6-2 overall and 4-4-2 in the GLVC after splitting last weekend. Rockhurst opened last weekend with a win over Lewis, 3-1, but fell to the University of Indianapolis, 2-1, to finish the weekend.
USI versus William Jewell: The all-time series between USI and WJC is tied, 3-3-1, since the Cardinals joined the Eagles in the GLVC in 2011. USI won last year’s match-up, 3-1, in Kansas City, Missouri.
The Cardinals in 2018: The Cardinals, which visit Bellarmine University on Friday before visiting the Eagles, is 5-9-0 overall and 2-8-0 in the GLVC. WJC broke a four-match losing streak with a 3-2 win over Lewis University last Sunday.
