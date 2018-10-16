Apple changes the design of its new bagel emoji after social media outcry

(CNN) - After a social media outcry, Apple changed the design of its bagel emoji.
The controversy erupted when Apple put out an emoji depicting a rather plain-looking bagel without cream cheese or any other kind of spread.
Various social media users decried the bland appearance of the design.
Philadelphia Cream Cheese itself weighed in launching a Twitter poll and a tongue-in-cheek Change.org petition.
Apple finally relented releasing an updated emoji depicting a doughier bagel with cream cheese.
The company’s emoji can now join the ranks of presumably acceptable bagel designs from Google, Microsoft, Samsung, and Twitter.
