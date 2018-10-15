95-year-old veteran receives brick at Memorial Wall

LYNNVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A 95-year-old Korean War and World War II veteran in Lynnville was honored on Sunday for his service with a much-deserved ceremony.
Russell Bryant placed a brick with his name at Lynnville’s Memorial Wall surrounded by family, friends, and members of the community.
The Memorial Wall honors over 300 active and retired military veterans with connections to Lynnville. The brick memorial was dedicated back in 2011 but Russell missed the memo.
Years later, Kentucky native, now Lynnville resident, Russell decided he wanted his name to be added to the wall.
Unable to drive, he rode his lawnmower to a neighbor's house and told him his goal. That wish came true on Sunday and surrounded by dozens of people, Russell was honored with his rightful spot on the Memorial.
Organizer Dianna Harris said engraved bricks can be purchased for any active or retired military individuals.
