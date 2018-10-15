TN man facing rape charge after driving to KY to meet underage girl, sheriff’s office says

OHIO CO., KY (WFIE) - A Tennessee man was arrested in Ohio County Sunday on sex crime charges.
The sheriff’s office says deputies stopped the car driven by 21-year-old Shawn Palmer II, of Telford, TN, for driving without headlights on.
According to the sheriff’s office, the deputies could smell marijuana coming coming from the vehicle. They say Palmer admitted to smoking it while driving and handed over a bag of marijuana to deputies.
The sheriff’s office says a juvenile female was in the passenger seat of the car and Palmer told deputies that it was his sister.
When the deputies talked to the girl’s parents, they found out that it wasn’t Palmer’s sister. They say Palmer met the girl online and drove from Tennessee to meet her.
After deputies questioned Palmer and searched his hotel room, he was arrested and taken to the Ohio County Jail.
He is facing a long list of charges including 2nd-degree rape, 2nd-degree sodomy, wanton endangerment and possession of marijuana.
