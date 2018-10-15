Jasper K-Mart set to close as Sears Holdings files bankruptcy

JASPER, IN (WFIE) - It’s the end of an era as Sears files for bankruptcy.
A manager at the K-Mart in Jasper, which is the last one in the Tri-State area, says they have not heard from corporate, but many employees tell 14 News they are starting the job hunt.
This Jasper K-Mart is one of 10 still open in the state. Sears Holdings, which owns K-Mart, says they are closing more stores after the holidays.
There is a Sears Hometown store on Jasper’s north side, that should stay open, because it is independently owned and Sears Hometown is different than Sears Holdings.
But this K-Mart is part of a strip retail space known as “Jasper Manor,” a location that JCPenny’s in the town closed from. Now, there’s only a few other tenants left.
People we spoke to say it’s starting to look like an eye sore. Others, are sad to see it go.
