Investigation underway after ‘human remains’ found in rural area

FRANCISCO, IN (WFIE) - An investigation continues in Gibson County days after “human remains,” were found in a rural part of the county the coroner says.
According to the Gibson County Coroner Misty Hoke, human remains were discovered on October 12 in a rural area of Francisco, Indiana. The coroner says they are working now to confirm an identity, as well as the cause of death.
The found remains are set to be examined on Wednesday, according to the coroner.
We will update this story with more information when it becomes available.
