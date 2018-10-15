I-165 spur upgrade work on Natcher Pkwy ahead of schedule

WESTERN KENTUCKY (WFIE) - A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to reopen the southbound exit and entry ramps at the Natcher Parkway/KY 69 Exit 50 Hartford interchange around noon on Tuesday.
Transportation officials say the ramps are reopening about two weeks ahead of schedule after being temporarily closed to allow concrete at the site of the old toll booth along the southbound lanes of the parkway to be replaced.
As the southbound ramps are reopened Tuesday, the contractor plans to temporarily close the northbound ramps. They will be closed for about 3 weeks.
There will be a marked detour via the Western Kentucky Parkway and US 231.
The work is part of an initial round of Natcher Parkway upgrades to allow it to become Interstate 165 in the future.
