GRAPHIC: Shelter says dogs were targeted, attacked

HELENA-WEST HELENA, AR (WMC) - Humane Society of the Delta in Helena-West Helena said their dogs were targeted in a brutal attack.
Workers posted to Facebook to say four of their dogs were injured and that one was seriously wounded.
They said someone threw multiple dogs in small kennels together and watched them fight.
They described the scene as a "bloodbath."
Workers at the shelter said they don't have money for any type of security and have asked for help to install a security system in light of the attack.
(Warning: The following video contains graphic injuries)
