Golf scramble raises money for Halee Rathgeber Scholarship fund

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Sunday at Thunder Bolt Pass Golf Course, friends and family of Halee Rathgeber held a golf scramble to raise money for a scholarship in her honor.
This is the second year for the charity golf scramble. It is scholarship is a way to keep Rathgeber’s memory alive and honor her with a scholarship for a student that has similar dreams as she did.
After gathering in the clubhouse, golfers hit the links this afternoon to play a round of golf. With messages of “Believe” scattered throughout the course, it was a reminder of what links today’s game to Halee Rathgeber.
“It all goes back to keep the memory alive of Halee Rathgeber. Her family is out here with us today and they’ve been humbled by all of the people who have reached out to support us,” said organizer Jonathan Blann.
Money collected from the 17 teams, and 30 hole sponsorships in today’s scramble goes right to her memorial scholarship fund. It was started by Texas Roadhouse, where Rathgeber worked.
“It’s a great honor for myself and the Roadhouse to be able to do something like this for the family, it is happy tears when we talk about it,” said Texas Roadhouse store manager Rod Patmore.
Last year, Cassidy Jacobs was the recipient of the $1,500 scholarship. After getting to know the family, she says it has become much more than just a scholarship.
“We got to share different stories. They told me a lot about Halee and her dreams and goals in life. They’re actually a lot similar to mine, so it’s awesome to live out her dream through her with her scholarship,” said Jacobs.
Although this is only the 2nd year of the scholarship fund, they hope to impact more students in the future.
“I’d like to see that build to two, three, four, five... so you never know. But with the rally of the friends, family and this community, we can make it happen,” said Patmore.
