First frost possible in parts of the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -A frost advisory is in effect for all of southern Indiana and Illinois for Tuesday morning. Temps will drop into the mid 30′s and scattered frost will be possible. Sunny skies return on Tuesday and stay through the end of the week. Daily highs will continue to trend about 10-15 degrees below normal , and overnight lows will also run about 10 degrees colder than the average. Rain chances return on Friday and Saturday as temps creep up toward the lower 60s.