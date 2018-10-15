Chilly with scattered rain today, frost possible tonight

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Scattered rain this morning will taper off from northwest to southeast as we head into the afternoon.
Temperatures will hold steady in the low 50s through most of the day before falling through the 40s and into the upper 30s overnight. A Frost Advisory has been issued for the northern edge of the Tri-State from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday.
The clouds will clear overnight, and our weather will be mostly sunny through the middle of the week. Rain returns to the forecast Friday, mainly in the afternoon and evening, and continues through Saturday morning.
Temperatures will remain unseasonably chilly all week long with highs ranging from the mid to upper 50s to around 60° and overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.
