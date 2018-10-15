Bond set for woman accused of causing deadly Princeton crash

GIBSON CO., IN (WFIE) - A 14 news update on the case of a Gibson County woman accused of causing the crash that killed two young men.
A judge set bond at $5,000 full cash today for 25-year old Ashley Sanders. If she pays the bond, there are some conditions.
She has to have good behavior, can’t drive, or use drugs or alcohol.
Authorities say Sanders was drunk and under the influence of meth when she crashed into a vehicle last month in Princeton.
Trevor Watt and James Gasaway were killed in that crash.
State Police say Sanders was going almost 100 mph when she collided with the car. Both men were wearing their seat belts, but died at the scene.
Sanders is due back in court next month.
