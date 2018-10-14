USI Splits on Final Day of Midwest Crossover

INDIANAPOLIS (WFIE) - The Midwest Region Crossover came to a close on Saturday with University of Southern Indiana Volleyball (10-13, 2-10 GLVC) splitting its two matches for a 2-1 record in the tournament overall.
The Screaming Eagles fell to Northern Michigan University in four sets (23-25, 25-20, 14-25, 17-25) in the morning session but took the afternoon match from Kentucky Wesleyan College in four sets (25-21, 27-25, 13-25, 25-21).
Junior middle blocker Amanda Jung (Belleville, Illinois) led USI with 22 kills over the two matches, sophomore outside hitter Alyssa Yochum (Columbia, Illinois) added 21 kills and a double-double.
