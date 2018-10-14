Scattered rain and November-like chill continue

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Our weather is going to remain cool and cloudy tonight through tomorrow. Temperatures will fall into the low 50s overnight and hold steady there through most of the day Monday before falling through the 40s and into the upper 30s Monday night.
Some patchy mist or drizzle remains possible this evening, but we will stay mostly dry until early Monday morning. Scattered showers will be possible throughout the morning but will taper off as we head toward midday and into the afternoon.
Our skies will clear Monday night, and our weather will be mostly sunny through the middle of the week. Rain returns to the forecast Friday, mainly in the afternoon and evening, and continues through Saturday morning.
Temperatures will remain unseasonably chilly all week long with highs in the upper 50s to around 60° and overnight lows ranging from the upper 30s to low 40s.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.