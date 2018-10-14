Esterseals Puts On Under The Big Top Adventure

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Saturday, October 13,2018 was Easterseals' second year putting together an all-inclusive day of fun for the kids in the community.
Easterseals raises money for therapy services for local children and adults with disabilities by putting on adventure events.
This year’s theme was “The Big Top Adventure." It was everything circus theme you could imagine.
Clowns, popcorn, balloon animals, you name it they had it!
All the games were made so that all children with all abilities could play and win.
Kids were able to take home crafts, prizes, and pictures from a photo booth.
Easterseals would like to thank their partners and volunteers for making this event possible.
Especially, their Adventure Angels. Those who gave financially so that children could attend the event that normally would not be able to.
If you are interested in becoming an adventure angel check out this website for more information.
