Tell City water wells not contaminated by TCE

TELL CITY, IN (WFIE) - One of the main concerns for residents living near the old General Electric factory is whether trichloroethene (TCE) is in their drinking water.
IDEM has been working with General Electric and Tell City recently to test the area near the old General Electric Factory.
After both General Electric and Tell City tested their water wells, they received some good news.
“Negative. There is nothing that has leaked into our water wells at this time, which is great news! That is what we wanted to hear,” said Tell City Mayor Jim Adams.
However, the chemical is in the groundwater near the old factory, and officials say it is possible the TCE could move towards the water wells. That’s why the city will be testing the wells once every three months, instead of once every three years.
“We just don’t want to take a chance of that getting in there without us being aware of it. We want to be proactive and get out ahead of it,” said Tell City Water Department Superintendent Dale Poole.
General Electric has been conducting indoor air sampling at homes in the area and has also been installing wells to monitor groundwater.
More than 70 homes have been tested but no TCE has been detected in the main living spaces. However one home did have the chemical in gas-form in the basement.
“The area here, this is our homes, this is our neighborhood. This is where a lot of us have grown up and lived here a long, long time, raised our families here, we want to know what the future of that looks like,” said nearby resident Paul Alvey.
Neighbors say they would like to talk to someone from General Electric if another public forum is held.
“I want to talk to a person, I want them to know that I have a family, I want them to know what my neighbors look and sound like, you know they are good people. We want to walk and talk and get to know the people that are handling this,” said Alvey.
