Man on parole for kidnapping, rape arrested after victim escapes to safety

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A sexual violent predator on probation is back in police custody after a kidnapped victim escaped and ran to safety.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Roy Bebout, 46-years-old, of Mt. Vernon, Indiana, is in the Vanderburgh County Jail after a juvenile female was kidnapped on Friday.
The victim, who was walking to work, told police a man with a gun grabbed her in the vacant IGA parking lot and demanded she get in his red Dodge truck. A “struggle,” ensued inside of the truck and the female teenager was hit a number of times by Bebout as he put handcuffs on her, the affidavit states.
The teenager, who carries pepper spray with her, managed to use it on Bebout, giving her the opportunity to run to safety. The victim, who was handcuffed, ran from the truck to a nearby METS bus parked in the vacant IGA parking lot on N. Main Street.
The bus driver told officers the victim was screaming "he’s trying to kill me,” as she ran to him. The METS employee said he saw a man get into the red Dodge truck and drive away from the parking lot.
As police searched the empty lot they came across a cell phone on the wet ground. Due to the circumstances of the incident, detectives used the phone to perform a “limited search of its contents,” the affidavit states.
A contact listed as “Mom,” was discovered and contacted by detectives.
The woman told police the phone belonged to her son, the 46 year old Bebout. During the call, detectives were informed by the contact that Bebout drove a red Dodge pickup and hadn’t been seen since 2 p.m. Friday.
Back at police headquarters, a photo lineup featuring six different people was shown to the victim. According to the affidavit, the teenager identified the photo of Bebout as the suspect.
Bebout, who is registered as a sexual violent predator in Posey County, was on probation for kidnapping and rape in Marion County. Bebout is now in the Vanderburgh County Jail with no bond.
