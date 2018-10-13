Inmate’s death under investigation in Dubois Co.

DUBOIS CO., IN (WFIE) - An inmate’s death is under investigation after officers found the man unresponsive in his cell early Saturday.
According to the news release from the Dubois County Sheriff’s Department, Jerry Frick, 51-years-old, of Huntingburg, Indiana was found unresponsive in the cell shortly after 3:30 a.m. by officers. While waiting for an ambulance, officers began CPR and used an AED in an attempt to revive Frick, but those efforts were unsuccessful.
Frick, who was being kept at the Dubois County Security Center on a pending case, was taken to Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead minutes after 4 a.m. Saturday.
The Dubois County Sheriff’s Department’s news release states their office along with the county coroner’s office is investigating, but they think Frick died from suicide by hanging.
We will update this story with more information when it is made available.
