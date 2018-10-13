Cool and rainy Sunday and Monday

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - You will definitely want to keep your rain jacket handy over the next couple of days. Scattered rain will move in tonight around 10 or 11 p.m. and become more widespread as we go through the overnight hours.
The rain will continue throughout Sunday morning but will taper off some as we head into the afternoon. That will just be the lull between systems. Another round of scattered showers will move in Sunday night and continue throughout Monday.
Temperatures will remain unseasonably cool, falling into the upper 40s overnight and topping out in the upper 50s to near 60° Sunday afternoon. Because that second round of rain will be due to a cold front, Monday will be even cooler with high temperatures in the lower 50s.
Our skies will clear Tuesday, and there will be plenty of sunshine on tap Wednesday and Thursday, but high temperatures will still only make it into the upper 50s to around 60°, so it looks like this cooler weather may be here to stay.
