CLIFFHANGER! Truck driver loses rig after ignoring warning signs

HOPLAND, CA (Tucson News Now) - A truck driver in California paid a huge price for ignoring all the warning signs.
According to Caltrans, the transportation department in California, the driver was hauling a load on S.R. 175 between Hopland and Lakeport Thursday, Oct. 11.
The 18-wheeler tried to slowly take a sharp turn, but his load shifted and the truck was pulled down a sharp embankment.
Caltrans said the one-way stretch of road can’t handle vehicles longer than 39 feet and there are numerous signs warning about the road’s limitations.
“Drivers continue to try to go through,” Caltrans said in a Facebook post. “Sometimes they simply get stuck, but others end up going over the embankment.”
Thankfully, the driver was not hurt. But the video of his/her exploits will live on the internet forever.
If you every find yourself doing a long-haul in Caltrans' area, please remember they aren’t kidding when they tell you to turn around.
