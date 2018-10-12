Silver alert issued for missing Indiana boy

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A statewide silver alert has been declared for a missing Indiana boy,
Authorities are looking for 6-year-old Bryier Clark Fauquher.
Fauquher is from from Clinton, Indiana, which is about 95 miles west of Indianapolis, and was last seen Wednesday evening in Clinton.
He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Fauquher is described as 3 feet 6 inches tall, 67 pounds, with blonde hair, and blue eyes.
If you have any information contact the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department at 765-492-3838 or call 911.
