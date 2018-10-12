Preparations underway for 15th annual Evansville Half Marathon

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The weather is looking pretty good for the thousands of runners will take to the streets Saturday morning for the 15th Annual Evansville Half Marathon.
Crews have been busy stocking water bottles and snacks, organizing entertainment, and creating new features for the run to commemorate the 15th anniversary.
Organizers say they are expecting close to 2,000 people to take part in the event and more to come to watch the runners.
Officials say proceeds from the event go towards offering children's programs at the YMCA.
There’s still time to register for the race. Officials will be at the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Evansville until 8 p.m. giving out packets and registering runners.
