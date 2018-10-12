Mickey’s Kingdom set to open October 27

sk
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Around 60 skilled laborers volunteered to finalize Evansville’s newest riverfront play space for kids.
Mickey’s Kingdom is a playground for kids of all abilities to play alongside one another. It is almost entirely wheelchair accessible, making it one of only a couple across the country.
The merry-go-round is wheelchair accessible and allows several kids to ride and play at the same time.
There is also a wheelchair accessible swing, one of five in the United States.
Friday began phase two of Mickey’s Kingdom construction in which skilled labor volunteers will finish the framing and decking, add colored trim, and bring the playground to life.
The grand opening of Mickey’s Kingdom is Saturday, October 27 at 9:30 a.m.
There is still a lot of work to do but crews are expected to finish on time.
Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin encouraged local skilled labor volunteers to come out and help through Saturday in order to make the October 27th opening a reality.
