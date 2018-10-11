Man accused of punching boss in eye when he disagreed with instructions

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA (KSLA) - A man is accused of punching his boss in the face when he disagreed with his instructions and, a month later, going to a residence armed with a shotgun.
Jeffery Hill Antwine, 33, of the 100 block of Teerwood Road in Coushatta, is being held in Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on one count each of second-degree battery, criminal trespassing and illegal possession of a firearm by a felon.
He is accused of punching his 67-year-old supervisor in the right eye July 3 when he disagreed with the supervisor’s instructions at a job site near Cypress, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.
Antwine left before law officers arrived.
The supervisor had to undergo surgery for the injury.
Then about 7:47 a.m. Aug. 3, Antwine allegedly armed himself with a shotgun and went to a residence in the 100 block of Harvey Calhoun Road near Ajax.
Deputies responding to the incident were notified that Antwine was walking toward the residence with the shotgun in his hand.
Again, he ran into the woods before the deputies got there.
They found a Mossberg shotgun hidden in the grass.
Antwine was nowhere to be found.
Red River Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested Antwine on Oct. 3 on warrants stemming from the Natchitoches incidents.
He was transferred to and booked into the Natchitoches Parish lockup on Oct. 8.
No bond has been set.
