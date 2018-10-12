Local volunteers assist in Hurricane Michael relief efforts

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Don Francis was just in the Carolinas assisting with relief efforts for Hurricane Florence. Now, he is already in southern Alabama to assist with Hurricane Michael relief efforts.
He left Evansville bright and early this morning, and he is ready to get to work.
“What we’ll be doing is sheltering, feeding, possibly even doing some damage assessment, maybe handing out some clean up kits for people, so just a myriad of things,” said Francis.
Before heading to Dothan, he met up with some other volunteers in Montgomery, Alabama who say that they need all of the help they can get.
“It is worse than Katrina ever thought about being. Panama City... a lot of it is wiped out," said Edna Vasser of Red Cross Central Alabama.
Francis says that he is just trying to fulfill the mission of the Red Cross.
“You know, you look at the mission of the Red Cross and that is to prevent human suffering. We go about our mission the best way that we can. These people needed help so here we are,” said Francis.
Of course, hurricane clean-up efforts are not an easy or quick fix. That is why Red Cross Southern Indiana executive director Theo Boots is encouraging people to volunteer or donate blood to help.
“The damage has been devastating and it is going to take months and months for recovery. So, a disaster that big, it takes many folks helping. More than one organization, many communities, and neighbors,” said Boots.
Francis says he plans on being there for at least 2 weeks to help in any way that he can. If you ask him why he does it, his answer is pretty simple.
“We’re all Americans and Americans take care of each other," said Francis.
