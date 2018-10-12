LGBT community demand change in Tri-State Alliance leadership

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Leadership of the Tri-State Alliance is under scrutiny again.
"The current TSA By-laws do not lead for a path to change or allow for the younger people to assume leadership. Wally Paynter has stated that he ‘serves at the pleasure of the Board,” says Tri-State Alliance founder Yvon Lauren.
Lauren echos a call for change. She is speaking out to remind President Wally Paynter and the Board of Directors that their purpose is to serve the community they represent.
Now, many in the LGBT community are calling for new leadership. In a letter to Paynter and the Board, one member demands cooperation and transparency.
“I have spoken to many in the LGBT community and they overwhelmingly state they want new leadership,” says Lauren.
Lauren supports the demands in the letter for action on allegations of sexual misconduct and financial misuse by Paynter.
“Every time somebody asked about the finances, they were off the board. Anytime they asked about leadership kinds of things, they were off the board. If they asked, ‘Where’d the money go? How much did we make on this?” says Paul S Mefford.
Mefford served on the board for 23 years and says when he stepped down more than a year and a half ago the published list of TSA board members was more than inaccurate.
“The people that were on, listed as board members, I had never met the treasurer. One person had moved out of town. One of the women I knew had resigned. It was all false,” says Mefford.
Mefford says current board members have served no more than a few months.
As for TSA money, Mefford says the board never knew how much was coming in and that donors were not getting documentation for their taxes.
“If you don’t get a paper statement as to where your money is spent, you need to think about where you’re spending your money. And they don’t give anymore,” says Mefford.
TSA’s constitution and bi-laws still state it is a non-profit even though the organization lost its 501c3 status in 2017.
“Ultimately, the truth of these TSA matters will prevail. I cannot predict the way the movement will go on, but it will,” says Lauren.
Lauren tell us it makes her sad to see the state of the organization. Lauren says its founders never intended for TSA to have the same leadership for decades.
She would like to see elections with term limits and says some people will have to step away in order for real change.
Mefford feels the solution may lie in a new agency.
“So that all of this can get behind us and reputable people young and old can go back to like the original founding guidelines for this organization, and there are people who want that to happen. They’re ready to step up, but we need the old guard out of the way,” says Mefford.
Lauren says she’s hopeful TSA can turn things around, but that it will take some giant leaps.
She tells us they are planning to facilitate a community conversation to talk about what needs to happen. We will let you know the details once they choose a date.
We reached out to Paynter regarding the letter and the following reaction. We have not yet heard back.
