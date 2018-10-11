Kentucky Lottery to give away free Mega Millions tickets ahead of $548M drawing

Jackpot would be ninth-largest in U.S. history

A $1 million winning ticket for Mega Millions was sold in Elizabethtown last week.
By John P. Wise | October 11, 2018 at 5:19 PM CDT - Updated October 11 at 7:30 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - With a projected $548 million up for grabs in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, Kentucky Lottery officials are giving away some free tickets.

The $548 million payday would be the third largest in Mega Millions history, and the ninth largest in U.S. jackpot history.

Lottery officials will be giving away free Mega Millions tickets to the first 250 people in line at the Kroger store at 3039 Breckinridge Lane on Friday.

The giveaway starts at 9 a.m. T-shirts and other items also will be given away.

Just last week, an Elizabethtown woman won $1 million on a $2 Quick Pick ticket.

