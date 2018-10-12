'I love the Saudis': Trump business ties to kingdom run deep

FILE - This is a July 4, 1988 file photo of Donald Trump's yacht, the Trump Princess, in New York City. In 1991, as Trump was teetering on personal bankruptcy and scrambling to raise cash, he sold his 282-foot Trump Princess yacht to Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin-Talal for $20 million, a third less than what he had reportedly paid for it. Donald Trump’s business ties to Saudi Arabia run long and deep, and he’s often boasted about his business ties with the kingdom. Now those ties are under scrutiny as the president faces calls for a tougher response to the kingdom’s government following the disappearance, and possible killing, of one of its biggest critics, journalist and activist Jamal Khashoggi. Trump said Friday that he will soon speak with Saudi Arabia's king about Khashoggi’s disappearance. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler, File) (AP)