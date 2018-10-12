Chilly with scattered rain chances

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Rain moving in from the west may affect some Friday night football games across the Tri-State, so pack your rain gear. Scattered showers are likely this evening but will taper off sometime between 10 p.m. and midnight.
It is also going to be a very chilly evening with temperatures falling through the 50s and into the 40s during game time before bottoming out in the upper 30s by Saturday morning.
Temperatures will top out in the mid 50s Saturday afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. Most of the day looks dry, but rain returns to the forecast Saturday night as a cold front makes its way in from the west.
Scattered showers are likely on and off throughout the day Sunday and through the first half of Monday as that cold front swings through. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s Sunday but will only make it into the low 50s Monday.
The rain will come to an end Monday evening, but patchy frost is possible late Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Our skies will clear throughout the day on Tuesday, and we have plenty of sunshine in store for the second half of the week, which will help our temperatures climb. Highs will be in the mid 50s Tuesday, upper 50s Wednesday and low to mid 60s by the end of the week.
