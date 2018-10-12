Chilly Autumn Weather

By Byron Douglas | October 12, 2018 at 4:06 AM CDT - Updated October 12 at 4:06 AM

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Sunny and brisk early Friday as temps drop into the upper 30’s. Skies becoming cloudy with rain during the afternoon. High temps in the mid-50’s but drop into the upper 40’s this afternoon. Rain early tonight then clearing skies as temps drop into the upper 30’s.

Temperatures will remain 15-degrees below normal through the weekend. Saturday, mostly sunny and cool as high temps only reach the mid-50’s. Clouds and rain return on Sunday with steady temps in the upper 50’s.

Frost possible early next week with temps sinking into the mid-30’s Tuesday morning. High temps will remain in the lower to mid-50’s through Wednesday.

