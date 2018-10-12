After Hurricane Michael, hard-hit communities begin picking up the pieces

(RNN) – Search and rescue operations continue and a long road to rebuilding, and recovery, has begun after Hurricane Michael devastated communities across the Southeast.
In Mexico Beach, FL, alone, 16 people have been pulled from the rubble, CNN reported.
More than 1 million people were left without power in the Southern states that Michael tore through, with restoration also ongoing.
In rural southwest Georgia, almost $8 billion in crops were lost, according to the AP. The storm flooded parts of North Carolina that had already dealt with heavy rains from Hurricane Florence just a few weeks ago.
And in Virginia, the storm produced a handful of tornadoes and deaths as it made its way through the state and off into the Atlantic.
For these hard-hit places, Michael - which came ashore as a Category 4 storm with 155 mph winds that made it one of the strongest to make landfall in the Gulf in a century – will leave a long-lasting mark.
