Warrick Co. students get interactive lesson in history

WARRICK CO., IN (WFIE) - Some fourth graders in Warrick County got an interactive lesson about the good ol' days.
They took part in the annual "Pioneer Days" at Thresherman Park.
Students learned how people hunted and made food back in the eighteenth century. They also made homemade apple butter and did many other activities.
Teachers say it's a great way to learn outside of reading it in a textbook.
The kids also got to enjoy lunch at the park following their history lesson.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.