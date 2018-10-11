Volleyball hosts Indiana State on Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Indiana (WFIE) - One match is on tap this weekend for the University of Evansville volleyball team as the Purple Aces will take on Indiana State on Saturday at 7 p.m. inside Meeks Family Fieldhouse.
.Evansville grabbed its first league win last Friday, defeating Southern Illinois by a 3-0 final; the Aces have played well since, taking Missouri State to five sets on Saturday before staying within four points of UNI in all three sets on Monday.
Allana McInnis started her sophomore season averaging 3.77 assists in her first 26 sets, but has seen that trend upward since MVC play has started. Over her last 29 frames of work, McInnis has averaged 7.90 assists while finishing with at least 18 assists in 11 of the last 13 matches.
Alondra Vazquez continues to get better and better each time out for the Aces as she recorded her first double-double with a career mark of 21 kills and 12 digs against Missouri State. She followed that up with 11 at UNI and has averaged 3.73 kills/set in the last three matches. In conference play, she checks in with 2.76 digs per game and set her career high with 19 in the match at Bradley.
With 359 kills on the season, Rachel Tam ranks third in the nation; 386.5 total points is fourth in the country while her total attacks (884) ranks 11th. Tam is averaging 4.49 kills per frame and is second in the MVC and 15th in the NCAA. Through 8 conference matches, Tam has posted 11 or more kills on seven occasions. Her hitting has also continued to excel, since finishing at -.222 at Illinois State, she has hit .230 or higher in each of the last four matches.
Indiana State is 8-12 overall and 1-7 in the MVC with their win coming over Southern Illinois last weekend. The Sycamores are led on the offensive side by Laura Gross, who stands with 3.11 kills per game while Makayla Knoblauch checks in with 9.47 assists/set. Defensively, Jade York has registered 4.32 digs.
