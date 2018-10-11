Volleyball hosts Indiana State on Saturday

With 359 kills on the season, Rachel Tam ranks third in the nation; 386.5 total points is fourth in the country while her total attacks (884) ranks 11th. Tam is averaging 4.49 kills per frame and is second in the MVC and 15th in the NCAA. Through 8 conference matches, Tam has posted 11 or more kills on seven occasions. Her hitting has also continued to excel, since finishing at -.222 at Illinois State, she has hit .230 or higher in each of the last four matches.