US stocks slip lower in wobbly trading, but losses ease

All of those stocks have made strong gains this year, but Alphabet and Amazon are now in what's known as a "correction," a drop of more than 10 percent from a recent peak. They are the second- and fourth-most valuable U.S. companies. Facebook, which ranks sixth, has tumbled 30 percent since late July, and Netflix has fallen more than 20 percent, meeting the threshold for a "bear market." The Nasdaq composite has fallen more than 8 percent since it set a record high in late August.